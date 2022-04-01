A Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicle drives through a patch of bulldust in Afghanistan

What is Australia’s Bushmaster armored personnel carrier, and how will the vehicles help Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal for Australian-made armored vehicles has been answered, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirming that Bushmasters will be sent to join the fight against Russian forces.

Mr Zelensky addressed the Australian parliament on Thursday and called for armored vehicles and other equipment to strengthen his forces.

Mr. Zelensky specifically requested Australian-made Bushmasters.

What is Bushmaster?

A Bushmaster Protected Mobility…


