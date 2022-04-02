What is autism, stigma, theme, UN’s message

This year marks the 15th annual World Autism Awareness Day. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously had declared 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

What is Autism?

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic status. The term Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics.

Appropriate support, accommodation and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society, the United Nations…