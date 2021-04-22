What is behind the choli … Nora Fatehi did the dance with Madhuri, people said – Guru is always a teacher

ENTERTAINMENT

There are great discussions concerning the well-known dance actuality present ‘Dance Deewane’ season 3. This time, greater than the contestants of the present, decide Madhuri Dixit and particular visitor Nora Fatehi are seen making headlines. Nora lately arrived as a particular visitor on this present … Simply then Kya Tha Tha was seen an incredible dance face off between Madhuri and Nora on the massive demand of the followers. Throughout this time, Nora appeared to bounce in Madhuri’s music ‘Choli Ke Kya Hai Hai’ in the identical fashion.

Nora set hearth
Truly, lately a brand new promo of ‘Dance Deewane 3’ has come out, exhibiting a glimpse of the upcoming episode. On this video, Nora Fatehi is seen performing a banging dance on Madhuri Dixit’s hit music ‘Choli Ke Behind Kya Hai’ in a classy gown in orange colour. On this video, she is seen repeating the dance steps of Madhuri itself.

A trainer is a trainer
Seeing Nora’s dance, Madhuri was very impressed, however after that what Madhuri did, everybody was shocked by seeing her. Madhuri Dixit carried out an important dance on Nora Fatehi’s music Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo. On this, Madhuri wore a pink saree and danced in such a approach that on seeing her, individuals have been seen taking part in applause and whistles. Not solely this, many followers have seen Madhuri as a Guru after watching this video and mentioned that ‘Guru is at all times a Guru’.

Nora and Madhuri gave followers a deal with
Let me inform you that Nora has made a particular place within the business in a really brief time together with her good dancing expertise. On the identical time, Madhuri Dixit is known as the dancing queen of Bollywood. In such a state of affairs, watching the dance faces of those two was at least a deal with for the followers.

