What is Celiac disease that Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur is suffering from

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu revealed on Thursday that she is suffering from celiac disease. The development occurred as the 22-year-old beauty pageant winner faced questions about weight gain that was widely reported from Lakme Fashion Week. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said that Celiac disease is an immune disorder which is triggered by foods that contain gluten.

In an interaction, Sandhu, while speaking about women’s rights in connection with the hijab row, also said that she believed in letting people live the way they wanted to. Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13 in Eliat, Israel.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, she spoke about being bullied for being either skinny or healthy, stating, “I’m…