What is conversion therapy and what is the government’s position on banning it? , politics news

The government backed out just hours after it took a U-turn on plans to introduce a new law to ban conversion therapy.

Just hours earlier, a government spokesman told Sky News that the minister would not ban the practice, but would rather review how existing legislation could be used more effectively to stop it.

However, about three and a half hours later, a Downing Street spokesman Told Sky News that the government would actually ban conversion therapy,

But what is conversion therapy, why do people want to ban it, and what is the position of politicians in this matter?

Image: A national survey in 2017 suggested that 5% of LGBT people were offered conversion.

What is conversion therapy?

Also called cure therapy or…