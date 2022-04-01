What is conversion therapy? , Metro News

People cross the rainbow during UK Pride Month 2021 in London on June 1, 2021. (Photo: Edward Smith / Getty Images)

There’s been some chaos in Downing Street this week, as Boris Johnson was reportedly going to abandon his government’s plan to ban conversion therapy in the UK.

The resulting response gave the prime minister a U-turn on the U-turn, and is now saying that the government will go ahead with its pledge to pass the new law.

According to a document obtained by ITV, it was reported that the law was being scrapped due to the government’s focus on other issues.

The decision sparked anger among campaigners against conversion therapy.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of the mental-health charity, said in a statement Mind,