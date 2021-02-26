What is e gram swaraj portal: download e-gram swaraj app, egramswaraj.gov.in information

e-Gram Swaraj Portal, e Gram Swaraj Portal Online egramswaraj.gov.in, e-Gram Swaraj Portal Online: by the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi on 24 April 2020 E-gram swaraj portal (egramswaraj.gov.in) has been launched. On this day, sarpanches from across the country were addressed through video conferencing. Meanwhile, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi E-gram swaraj app Has also been launched.

You can download this mobile app from Google Play Store and install it on your Android mobile phone. This app and E gram swaraj online portal Through the Panchayati Raj will work to strengthen the institutions. Through this online portal, all the people of the country can get information about the development works, their blocks and functioning of the panchayat.

egramswaraj.gov.in, e-gram swaraj portal / app

A single digital platform that maintains a panchayat account E-gram swaraj app Is made available to the citizens through the website and app. The process of data entry has been rationalized with the help of e gram swaraj online portal. If you are an Android mobile user then you can download this app, and can also take advantage of this app.

The e-Gram Swaraj app allows you to monitor all functions related to the panchayat in digital mode. This app provides details of panchayat, pancho information, property details, panchayat development plan, mission antyodaya etc. on a single platform to citizens. Here in this article we will provide you information about the use of the e-Gram Swaraj Portal, App.

E-gram swaraj portal

The e-Gram Swaraj portal is an initiative to make Gram Panchayat digital under which all information related to Panchayat can be obtained in online mode. This portal serves to monitor the ongoing work under the panchayat, maintain a single center account and help in getting information about the panchayat. E Village Swaraj Portal And the app is simplified task-based accounting application for Panchayati Raj.

This e Gram Swaraj online portal has been started to make Gram Panchayats digital. In the coming time, it will become a single center keeping accounts of the panchayat. Now the people of the country will not need to work in different places. On this e village swaraj portal, people will be provided complete information of panchayat, such as development work to the section, etc.

E-gram swaraj app

E Swaraj is a digital platform that keeps track of the Panchayati Raj. Through this, people of urban and rural areas of the country can get complete information about panchayats. Now, an app has been launched to provide information about panchayati state to the citizens of the country, which is called e-Gram Swaraj App. You can download this app from Google Palaya Store. Through this app, you can see the record of the work of panchayat running in your area.

Features of e-Gram Swaraj Portal / App

This app has been launched by Panchayati Raj Department for the operation of Panchayat in digital mode.

Through this app, individuals can monitor the work going on in the panchayat.

In addition, this app can be monitored by the citizens for panchayat activities, activities, planning, budget allocation, planning, etc.

Information of Gram Panchayat through e Gram Swaraj portal and app such as: – Compiled details of Panchayat, Pancho details, Chait Vikas Yojana Mission Antyodaya etc. will be available on the same portal platform.

This app will improve reporting of panchayat activities and increase the comprehensiveness of schemes.

This is a very convenient way to get all the information related to the panchayat. It can be easily used by Android mobile users.

How to download e-Gram Swaraj Mobile AppThe

Those wishing to know information related to Panchayat area can download the e-Gram Swaraj App mobile app from Google Play Store. For this, you have to follow the easy steps given below-

First of all, you have to go to Google Play Store on your mobile phone.

On the play store, you have to type “e-gram swaraj” in the search bar and press enter.

You will be shown some results. From here you have to click on the result as per the picture given below.

You will see the eGramSwaraj Mobile App APK file. You have to click on the Install button.

After installing the app, you have to open it and enter it by entering the user ID and password.

Now you can use this app to get information related to Pankajayat.

E gram Swaraj Portal On Login The process of doing

First of all you need e-gram swaraj portal Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the login option.

After you click on this option, now you have to fill your Username, Password and Captcha code.

After this, you have to click on the login button, in this way you will be able to login on e gram swaraj portal.

E Gram Swaraj Portal (egramswaraj.gov.in) information available by PM Modi

You can get important information related to Panchayat with the help of E Gram Swaraj Portal (egramswaraj.gov.in) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To get the information on the e-Gram Swaraj portal, you have to follow the steps given below-

First of all, you should get the e gram swaraj portal @ https://egramswaraj.gov.in/ official website will go on.

will go on. The website will show you something like the picture below on the homepage.

On this online portal, you can find Gram Panchayat wise profiles, approved GPDP, physical progress reports, financial progress onboarding, and geo-tagging and necessary information.

To get all this information, you should log in to the website. A “login” menu will appear on the front page of the website.

To login on the website, you will have to enter your user ID, password at the specified location, and fill in the captcha code given in the picture.

After this, you click on the “Login” button. In this way, you will successfully login to the website.

Local Government Profile Viewing process

First of all you need e-gram swaraj portal official website will go on. After this, the home page of the official website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the official website will open in front of you. On the website homepage, you Panchayat Profile Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select your state and panchayat level and fill the CAPTCHA code.

Now you get data Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. After this, there will be information related to the local government profile on the computer screen.

Committee The story Committee Member Details Viewing process

First of all, you need e gram swaraj portal official website will go on. After this, the home page of the official website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the official website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, now you Panchayat Profile Have to click on the link of.

After clicking, now the list of all the states will open in front of you. Here you have to click on your state.

After this, you have to click on the committee related to which land committee you want to get information about.

After this, there will be information related to the committee narrative committee member details on the computer screen.

Contact

Through our website, you have provided all the important information related to the e Gram Swaraj portal. If even after this you are facing any kind of problem, then you can solve all your problems by contacting us on e-mail ID. You can get help through the following email ID-

11th floor of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, JP Building, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place, New District-110001

Email – [email protected]

