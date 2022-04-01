What is endometriosis? Symptoms of the Condition in the Uterus, Are There Any Tests, and Which Celebrities Have It

Dr. Guddi Singh and Kate Garraway present Lay Your Body Open on BBC2 Who Discovered the Chronic Condition Endometriosis (BBC)

TV presenter Kate Garraway on her new BBC 2 program is exploring endometriosis – a condition that affects one in 10 women.

The show is using the latest technology to help patients take a look at everyday situations and how it can affect their health.

Guddi Singh accompanies the presenter as patients undergo intensive medical consultations that use augmented reality to help them visualize their health issues.

On Wednesday, 30 March 2022, the audience was introduced to Maryam, a young woman suffering from endometriosis.