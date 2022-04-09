What is Groupel?

GRAUPEL is when snowflakes are wrapped in snow.

Graupel isn’t as hard as hail, but not as soft as fluffy snowflakes, in fact, it’s similar in structure to Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

Graepel lines the road on a rural German road.

What is Graupel?

Graupel is also known as “soft hail” to many people, but it is not actually a hail.

Instead, graupel is like little beads filled with ice and only lightly covered with ice, making them too soft to crush.

To understand how graupel forms, one must first remember that all winter weather begins as snow in the atmosphere.

When the air is completely cool, with no pockets of moisture, you end up with fluffy flakes.

How is Graupel Made?

Graupel is formed when there are clouds…