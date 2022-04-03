What is Internet Wall?

reddit place 2022 hey r/place this is internet wall associates of 1000 x 1000 normal pixels which is updated in real time.

All Reddit users who are logged in can participate r/place 2022, they will have the opportunity to place Color pixels every five minutes.

It should be noted that quite a lot of creative work is done, by combining pixels with good coordination of reddit internet users.

reddit (Brett Jordan / Unsplash)

This Collective Pixel Art Murals was founded in 2017 by Reddit. Where a million users collaborated. It was part of a social experiment that designed the web platform.

reddit place 2022 just started april fools day, In the first 24 hours of this pixel wall, the community made a wonderful…