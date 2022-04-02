What is Islamic holy month? how is it celebrated?

Despite the large Muslim population in the US, much confusion remains when it comes to how they worship or practice certain religious rituals, such as Ramadan, which this year begins on the evening of Friday, April 1st. .

according to a Articles from Pew Research About 53% of Americans say they don’t personally know someone who is Muslim, and a similar portion (52%) say they know little or “nothing” about Islam. know. As a result, it is understandable why questions remain about Muslims’ Ramadan in America.

This is partly because, for one, it is difficult to determine exactly when…