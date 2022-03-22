What is it ! This best selling EV of China will now come to India, know when it will be launched

New Delhi: Nowadays, due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel, all the car manufacturers have the same focus that how to make the car according to the demand of the public at a low rate along with the best mileage. On one hand, nowadays, where car makers are emphasizing on launching petrol versions of cars in the budget range.

On the other hand, nowadays, the attention of car makers is going more towards making electric car. Because due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, public prefers to drive electric vehicle in today’s time. And people can also drive it comfortably. The facelift of the ZS EV electric car has been launched by the car company MG. It is a British company car, it will be sold all over the world and is going to be launched in India soon.

Its special thing is that MG’s new electric car will be two-door only, that is, it will have only two doors, this car is believed to be China’s best selling car and it will be based only on Wuling Hongguang Mini.

battery-range

20kWh battery will be given in this car and this is the same if it is fully charged, then see the range at a speed of up to 150 km, its price in the Indian market will be kept according to the competition, but if the report is to be believed, then its price will be less than 10 lakhs. Won’t happen.

Features

It can be said that in which vehicle MG will be full of features, many new features can also be added to it and the old ones will remain in it ABS, EBD, Rear Parking Sensor, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Internet Off Vehicle (IOV), automatic parking, voice commands and dual front airbags are expected to be provided with essential features.