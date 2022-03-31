What Is It? What Are The Symptoms? How Can You Treat Celiac Disease?

While the exact cause for celiac disease isn’t known, one of the most common triggers is a genetic predisposition to the disease, i.e., if your parents have it, you’re likely to have it.

Further, eating a diet that’s high in gluten-rich foods can also lead to inflammation and potentially lead to developing a gluten intolerance and celiac disease.

Gluten tends to irritate the lining of your small intestine. The small intestine is lined with small, hair-like projections called villi. Damage to the villi affects your body’s ability to absorb nutrients.

In time, repeated damage to your villi and malabsorption of nutrients leads to nutrient deficiencies, which can cause short-term discomfort and in time, more serious complications.

Some of the long-term effects of celiac disease, if left…