What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Special ‘On the JLo’ Newsletter?

This is not a drill! jennifer lopez is busy with work to Ben Affleck, re,

The American actor got down on one knee with a glittering green diamond ring, which is reportedly the singer’s lucky color.

JLo and Ben first engaged in November 2002 before postponing their marriage and then separated two years later in 2004.

Specific details on the offer have not been disclosed, but JLo announced the good news in a video on its newsletter. What is ‘On the JLo’?

JLo announces participation in newsletter

On Friday (April 8), fans who signed up for JLo’s newsletter were shocked when the latest issue included an engagement announcement.

The 52-year-old added a small intimate …