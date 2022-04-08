What is John Leslie doing now? Who Are the Former TV Presenters, What Happened to Them, and How to Watch the New Documentary

Channel 5 is releasing a documentary about former TV presenter, John Leslie – and the allegations against him

John Leslie and his then-girlfriend Abby Titmus arrive at Bow Street Magistrates’ Court in 2003 (Photo: Getty)

John Leslie, now leading a relatively private life, was once at the center of a media storm.

The new documentary The Rise and Fall of John Leslie chronicles the presenter’s fall from a much-loved face on daytime TV to a series of scandals surrounding his personal life.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Leslie and the documentary.

Who is John Leslie?

John Leslie, 57, is a Scottish former television and radio presenter who debuted on the Music Box channel in 1987.