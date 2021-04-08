What is Night Market Valorant : Does the Night Market change or Reset Valorant? | The SportsRush

There is some exciting news for Valorant players. The Night Market is back in the store along with exciting new skins on offer. Read on to know everything about it.

Valorant is the game on everyone’s mind. With the VCT tournament we have seen some amazing plays, some upsets and crazy moments. Riot is hard at work bringing new updates and content to the game.

Fans are always looking forward to it and this time Riot is introducing the night market again. Do not know what the Night Market is? Read on below to find out.

What is the Valorant Night Market? –

The Night Market is a special deal for Valorant fans. The Night. Market will slash prices for six pieces of cosmetic content as long as the event runs. Initially the market was started back in December 2020 and was a major success. It came back in February 2021 with some more improvements. After opening the store and the market in-game, the six discounted items will be revealed.

The items will not reset now. In the Night Market players will surely get two Premium Edition items that will cost 1775 RP. The market shall run fom April 7th to April 20th. So hurry up and get your wallets ready as some rare cosmetics are on offer.

How to use Night Marekt in Valorant ? –

To use the Market for purchases go to the top right corner of the menu in-game. The Market looks like a small card. Riot have made it so that it will definitely catch your eye and will be hard to miss.

The Night Market was leaked before and fans were speculating about it for some time. It is here now. One important thing to remember is the market is time zone dependent. So the opening and closing might differ as per your time zone.

Night. Market is back. Here’s your chance! You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. pic.twitter.com/vGqnLJr080 – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2021

