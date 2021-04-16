What is Nora Fatehi’s reaction after seeing Madhuri Dixit’s dance? Reaching the stage, the two said together – ‘Killed’

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi are among the many most interesting dancers. In such a state of affairs, when each of them appeared in a present collectively, their dance was price watching. Really Nora Fatehi reached the dance actuality present ‘Dance Deewane 3’. Madhuri Dixit can be one of many three judges of the present. Nora Fatehi has arrived this week to help him. This episode will air this weekend.

Inspiration from Madhuri Dixit

In a promo video that surfaced, Nora doesn’t get bored with praising Madhuri. Nora says that ‘I noticed Devdas a billion instances. At any time when somebody asks who’re your inspiration, why did you come to India, I’ve at all times taken your identify (Madhuri). Madhuri thanks Nora for listening to those issues. After this Nora and Madhuri dance collectively on the music ‘Maala Dala’ from ‘Devdas’. Each of them dance with one another and dance and tie the dance collectively.

Not too long ago, Nora and Madhuri’s movies throughout follow on this music had been additionally revealed. Which went viral on social media.

The music ‘Mera Piya ..’

One such video has been shared by Madhuri Dixit on her official Instagram account, during which she is seen dancing to a music from her movie ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’. Nora Fatehi is supporting them very effectively with them. Madhuri wrote within the caption – ‘Mera Piya Gaya Aaya’.

Seemed very lovely

Speaking about seems to be, Madhuri is carrying a pink coloured lehenga with zari work on it. Together with this, he has worn darkish pink necklaces and earrings. She completes her look by tying her hair. Nora wore a silver coloured physique hugging robe. They’ve saved the hair open.