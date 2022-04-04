What is #RedditPlace, the pixel war on social media?

A collaborative project started by Reddit mobilized thousands of Internet users for a rendering that is as scalable as it is impressive.

It’s a real artistic war that’s been going on since April 1 on the Reddit forum platform: a huge blank square, a kind of virtual blank canvas, filled with colors by Internet users around the world, imposing their sizes, logos, and of course. Flags from Called Reddit Place, the project was launched on April 1, 2022. The first edition was held on April 1, 2017.

To frame the exercise, Reddit has laid out a few simple rules: Every Internet user can color a pixel every five minutes, choosing one of 32 colors.

Initially, the frame measured one million pixels (a square format, 1000 x 1000 pixels). But to spice it up, Reddit expanded it twice. It now offers 4 million pixels with a format of 2000 x 2000…