What is replacing with a Leaving Certificate and when?

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced the long-awaited reforms of the Leaving Certificate and Senior Cycle for secondary school students.

Under the new model, Leaving Certificate subjects will be assessed by 60% conventional written examination and 40% by teacher-based continuous assessment.

The changes will also be visible to students sitting in the English and Irish first paper at the end of the fifth year.

While the exact details of the 40% teacher-based assessment are yet to be revealed, Ms Foley insisted this would not lead to a “series of mini-leaving certificates” in the two years of the senior cycle.

The teacher-based assessment will be conducted externally by the State Examination Commission (SEC).

The oral exam and practical performance of music will take place during the first week of the sixth week of Easter…