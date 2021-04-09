ENTERTAINMENT

What is Scott Rudin’s net worth? ‘The Social Network’ Producer Scott Rudin Accused of Abusive Behavior!

The famous Hollywood producer Scott Rudin who is known for his brilliant work in television, stage, and film is reportedly accused of abusive behavior in the workplace. As per the sources, employees of Scott Rudin Productions facing abusive behavior in their workplace. Several antecedent workers disclosed the behavior and the attitude towards the employees. According to them, the workplace environment was very horrible and was like a punishment. According to one antecedent assistant “, Each day was like terrible and horrifying there”.

Scott Rudin

Scott Rudin Net Worth

On 7th April, The Hollywood Reporter issued an expose in which they are detailing the abusive behavior which was faced by the former employees of Scott Rudin Productions. According to Caroline Rugo who was joined, Scott Rudin Productions in the year 2018 as executive coordinator. She stated the behavior of Scott Rudin which she was faced within the workplace. She has given the statement that ” In the conference room he flings a laptop at the window and then he went to the kitchen and throws napkin dispenser and later on he threw a glass jar at fellow-worker now you can understand the atmosphere of the office.”

Scott Rudin’s allegations

Not only this the report has many incidents which are happened in the workplace, for example, but Rudin also hurls a baked potato on his assistant, some times he dropped a utensil near the employee and he used to pull the chair out to make fall down his assistant in order to fire them. His behavior is actually very weird in the office. His other former employee Ryan Nelson who was worked in 2018-19 as Scott’s executive assistant he mentioned that “Each day in the office was terrible. Not only his abusive language but the way he looked at me and my close was also very abusive.

The other former employee who was worked as his assistant made the statement against him “He used to scream in the face and even most of the time he spits on the face by saying that you are good for nothing and it’s obviously left an impact on the mind of the person. His net worth is also published, Scott Rudin’s net worth was estimated at more than $250 million. He is mostly known for his work and he served as a producer of several films like School of Rock, Clueless, The Social Network, and several others. He received several awards for his work like Tony awards, four Golden Globes, An Emmy, sixteen Drama Desk Awards, and a Grammy and an Oscar.

