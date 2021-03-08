What is special on Women’s Day

International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on 8 March, was marked this year by giving special discounts on the purchase of cell phones, extra leaves and digital platforms specifically for women.

While the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has announced a 10% discount on the purchase of mobile phones by every woman who downloads the Disha app designed to provide safety and security to women in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana state The government has announced a holiday for all women employees. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Minister K.K. Orders to this effect were issued following the instructions of Chandrashekhar Rao.

In Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy also gave five additional casual leaves to women employees marking Women’s Day. She also declared a special holiday for all women working in the police department on 8 March. It was also decided that two women constables from each wing would be honored on the occasion.

KCR said that Telangana is committed to the welfare of women and the government is taking steps towards women empowerment. He said the TRS government also launched V-Hub to promote Hyderabad as a commercial destination for women entrepreneurship.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani launched a digital networking platform – Har Circle.

HerCircle.in is a digital platform designed to provide women-related content that is engaging and uplifting-oriented by connecting women to each other. Each woman can join the platform and users will have access to videos, articles and other strategies on health, wellness, personality development, beauty, entertainment, Miracle, work and more.

“Her circle welcomes the ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We create Sisterhood and Equality with our touchpoints on this platform.

Reliance’s panel of experts will provide users from every circle with answers to their questions on health, welfare, education, entrepreneurship, Miracle, philanthropy, advice and leadership. It will also help women find new employment opportunities suited to their profile and improve their skills.

It is available as a free app on the Google Play Store and the My Jio App Store.

