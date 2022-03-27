What is the £500m Domestic Support Fund and how to apply

In his mini budget this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled new and updated measures to help people deal with the current cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak’s spring statement addressed the state of the economy as well as his plans to help cushion the impact of rising inflation and rising energy bills as the UK faces the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s. Used to be.

One of the key announcements in the statement was the chancellor’s plan to double the £500 million domestic support fund to £1 billion to provide additional support for the most vulnerable families.

What is a Domestic Assistance Fund?

The Domestic Assistance Fund was announced in September last year as a grant to aid people recovering from the effects of the pandemic and respond to the shock of rising utilities.