What is the age difference between Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans?

drop out released its final episode for Hulu on Thursday, April 7. Viewers eventually saw Theranos crumble, but Elizabeth Holmes wasn’t too concerned. Instead, she enthusiastically tells her lawyer about her new, much younger boyfriend. Here’s everything there is to know about Elizabeth Holmes’ relationship with her current husband, Billy Evans, and their age difference.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ Finale | Beth Dauber / Hulu

‘The Dropout’ introduces Elizabeth Holmes’ husband Billy Evans

Theranos’ labs finally closed drop out Closing Holmes returns to pick up some items and chats with his former attorney, Linda Tanner, about her new boyfriend. An earlier scene shows Holmes lying in bed with Evans as he…