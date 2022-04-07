What is the anthem of Europa League?

The anthem is played in all stadiums that host europa league Games across Europe, building anticipation of fans just before the start.

The anthem also reaches viewers from home as it is broadcast at the beginning and end of every Europa League match that is broadcast around the world.

aim Here’s a look at the Europa League anthem, composer, lyrics and how to listen to it.

Who composed the anthem of Europa League?

Europa League anthem was composed by former hip-hop producer Michael Kadelbach and was recorded in Berlin, Germany.

Kadelbach, who is a die-hard Eintracht Frankfurt fan, commented on the anthem: “I wanted this music to capture all the emotion and energy that I felt side by side with my friends as we all sang loudly. Clapped and…