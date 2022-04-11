What is the Big Power Switch Off and join the thousands of energy value protests as the next one?

By ITV News Central Production Journalist Hannah Norbury

Thousands of homes across the UK turned off their lights and switched off their electrical appliances in a 10 p.m. protest on Sunday 10 April. rising energy costs,

Some are now calling for the ‘Big Power Off’ to become a weekly blackout.

Advocates are hoping that diving energy consumption every Sunday evening may draw attention to the struggle to pay rising energy bills.

It comes as millions up and down the country face the stigma rising cost of living,

Are the costs rising?

According to Offgame, the energy price cap has increased by 54% since April 1, affecting nearly 22 million customers.