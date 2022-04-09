What is the difference between hail and graupel?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lots of rain and thunderstorms occurred in north-central West Virginia on Friday.

Did it rain? No.

Was it snow? No.

Has it rained? Yes.

Was it the graupel? Yes.

Jay vs. Greipel Comparison (WBOY)

Both types of snowfall occurred on Friday, making it a confusing puzzle for us climbers.

Hail is the most popular suspect in this icy mystery because these clear snowflakes usually form inside updrafts during thunderstorms.

Because of the moist and fast lapse rate of these wet air parcels within thunderstorm cells, hail is lifted and dropped within cumulonimbus, or storm, clouds before falling to the surface.