What is the Europa League anthem?

The anthem is played in all stadiums which host Europa League games across Europe, building up the anticipation of fans immediately before kick off.

The anthem also reaches those watching from home as it is aired at the start and end of every Europa League match broadcast around the world.

GOAL takes a look at the Europa League anthem, the composer, the lyrics and how to listen to it.

Who composed the Europa League anthem?

The Europa League anthem was composed by former hip-hop producer Michael Kadelbach and was recorded in Berlin, Germany.

Kadelbach, who is a die-hard Eintracht Frankfurt fan, commented on the anthem: “I wanted this music to capture all the emotion and energy I felt as a youngster standing side by side with my friends as we all loudly clapped and…