What is the new Covid variant BA2 and are the symptoms more severe?

The BA2 version of COVID-19 has prompted a new surge of cases across the world, from the UK to the US.

The number of people infected is believed to be 12, making it one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever known.

But why is BA2 driving a record number of cases? And are its symptoms more severe?

What is BA2?

A subfamily of the Omicron family, which has three subtypes: ba1, ba2 and ba3.

BA1 was the one that originally took off and spread around the world, but BA2 has now gained a foothold in many countries and is on the rise, leading to new increases in cases in the UK and elsewhere.

One of the most interesting things about the variant is that the triads are just as different from each other as alpha, beta, gamma, and delta each…

