What is the new UK National Living Wage and how much is it rising today

There has been an increase in the national minimum wage for workers across the UK.

Rishi Sunak announced changes to the 2021 budget, with an increase at the time the energy price cap rises, and a council tax exemption for households to offset rising costs.

But the question is whether the increase will be enough to support families facing a cost of living crisis, with the energy cap increase set to go into effect this month.

But what is the new rate? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the new minimum wage?

According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, there will be an increase in the national minimum wage and the national living wage, affecting some 2.5 million UK workers.

It was confirmed in the 2021 budget that the national living wage would increase to £9.50…