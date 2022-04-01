What is the origin of April Fools’ Day?

The history of April Fools’ Day is still debated but it is often accepted that its origins can be traced back to a specific context in the 16th century.

April Fools’ Day illustration in Theonville on March 29, 2007 @BelgaImage

This Friday, you might have been the victim of an April Fool’s joke through your friends, the press, etc. Even abroad, you are not immune. In Italy, they also make “Pesci d’April”. In Spanish-speaking countries, it is a day of “bromas” (joke), just like the day of “scherz” (joke) is celebrated in German-speaking countries. More seriously, Portuguese speakers form “mentiras” (lie). As for the Anglo-Saxons, they do not …