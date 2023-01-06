What is the secret of stopping Ronaldo for two matches with Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia?

T + T- normal size

Al-Nasr Saudi Club published excerpts from an interview with its new star, Cristiano Ronaldo, which is the first since the player moved to the Saudi club, in a resounding deal announced a few days ago.

Ronaldo said that he has a “great feeling” to join Al-Nassr, adding that representing this club is an “honour” for him.

And the owner of the five Golden Balls added: “I am looking forward to starting to bring happiness to people and to me personally. I am very happy to be here.”

Ronaldo, 37, who moved to the Saudi League after terminating his contract with Manchester United, continued: “The most important thing is the present, enjoying and winning for the club.”

And the Portuguese legend considered that the Saudi League has “very great potential and world-class players. It is very strong and very competitive, and that is why I am here today.”

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s card arrived at the Saudi Federation to allow Al-Alamy to officially register him in the team’s list and play matches, but the card included stopping him for two matches by a decision of the English Football Association, to miss the first two upcoming matches for victory.

The incident of Ronaldo’s suspension dates back to April 9 of last year, so after the match between Everton and Manchester United, the team that Ronaldo was playing for at the time, ended in the 32nd round of the league competition at Goodison Park, Everton’s stronghold.

After the end of the match, which the Toffees decided in their favor with the goal of Anthony Jordan, Ronaldo was angry, and while he was leaving the corridor, he was photographed by a young autistic child from Everton fans, so he picked up the phone from him and smashed it on the ground.

The pioneers of the social networking site shared the video in which Ronaldo smashed the child’s phone, so that Ronaldo apologized and made him an offer to attend a match at Old Trafford, which was rejected by the mother of the Everton child, expressing her sarcasm at his speech.

Things escalated around Ronaldo after this incident, so that this file would be investigated by the English Football Association, as the federation considered that this was inappropriate behavior, with the action of the Merseyside Police and its investigation into the matter, and he was warned in the event of a recurrence of such an order in court.

The FA punished the former Manchester United star with a two-match suspension, the day after the English club decided to terminate his contract with the player on the basis of an agreement between the two parties, after he was angry with him because of the press interview he gave with British journalist Piers Morgan, in which he attacked the management and the coach.

The Portuguese Ronaldo carried the English Federation’s disciplinary penalty to be applied with his new club, to miss the matches of Al-Ta’i and then Al-Shabab in the Saudi League competition, to return to the Al-Ettifaq meeting.



