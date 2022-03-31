What is this disease that drives the actor to end his career?

An important actor of American cinema has announced the end of his career. Bruce Willis is suffering from aphasia.

This Wednesday evening, the announcement made a splash on social networks within minutes. Bruce Willis, best known for his roles in “Die Hard” or “The Expendables”, is ending his career at the age of 67.

“Our dear Bruce had some health problems and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. So, and after careful consideration, Bruce is withdrawing from a career that has been very difficult for him. mattered,” his family wrote on Instagram. A message signed by the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis…