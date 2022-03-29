What is Will Smith’s Net Worth?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Will Smith is an actor, rapper and producer, best known for his break-out role as Will Smith, aka The Fresh Prince. new prince of bel-air, Of course, he has featured in many movies and television shows since starting his career.

Smith’s most recent role as Richard Williams King Richard He received the Oscar for Best Actor at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, but an emotional ceremony means his win can’t be any stronger. However, that doesn’t mean that his long career isn’t something that people watch by surprise.

Smith is a well-rounded actor with the ability to portray roles that highlight his skills in comedy, drama and action films. He makes the audience laugh, cry, and stays close to the edge…