Zoo Miami, a friendly place for children with autism 3:56

(CNN) — In many ways, Kevin “Knox” Johnson III is like most 8-year-olds.



Enjoy building tracks for marble race. He is a fan of knock-knock jokes. In school, she excels at math and language learning. He also loves to sing in music and dreams of sharing GarageBand tunes with the world.

But the Baltimore boy is different from other kids in one important way: He has autism, and his mom says he sees it as a superpower.