What it’s like to have aphasia in Bruce Willis, the ‘devastating’ language disorder

Before she and her husband called theirs “a bad day,” Christine Patton was a director at a global law firm and an expert communicator.

Now, Patton, 54, struggles to describe what happened after she developed aphasia following a sudden brain bleed in 2016, sometimes taking long pauses to find the right words, or to her husband, Vincent. Lets jump to handle it when it’s too hard. ,

Processing what others are saying is a challenge, especially in groups of people. And he has to practice reading every day, which is frustrating, because sometimes it takes him 30 minutes to read a short article. (But a few years ago, it used to take three hours).

“I know in my mind all the right words I want to say, and the thoughts I have,” said Patton…


