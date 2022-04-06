What kind of physical challenges will Tiger Woods face in the Masters?

It’s been a long road to recovery for Tiger Woods, mostly personally. However, he did give us a glimpse of his work to get back on course in November with a tweet that read “Making Progress.”

Golfers are not allowed to ride in carts along the course at Augusta National at the Masters, and this can present some challenges for Woods.

Woods said walking the course will be his biggest obstacle, so WPTV wants to give you a different perspective on Augusta National.

According to Golf.com, running 18 holes would be more than six miles, along with changes in terrain and elevation.

On the eighth hole alone, golfers climb the green more than 70 feet.

WPTV spoke to a local sports medicine chiropractic physician, who said that there are a lot of muscle groups involved in running on an incline, and there…