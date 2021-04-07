What kinds of glass pitchers are safe to brew iced tea in – Film Daily

There are different types of glass pitchers available in the market. The best iced tea pitcher is the one that is affordable, has good quality material, the required temperature resistance, and a good capacity for holding the liquid.

In this era, every other person is health and diet-conscious. Iced tea is in trend, nowadays. It’s really good for your health and increases your metabolism. This trend has pushed the demand for good iced tea pitchers in the market. Glass pitchers are preferred more because they look fancy and are safe to use.

Iced tea is enjoyed at almost every event. Whether it’s a summer evening or spring festivity, everyone enjoys this drink. It acts as a mood booster. Iced tea is the normal tea, which is chilled or cooled before drinking. There are different kinds of iced teas, such as black tea, green tea, fruit-infused tea, or herb tea. All of these are beneficial.

Iced tea helps in reducing weight. This drink has a low-calorie count and gives a boost of energy. It also helps you to stay hydrated and keeps you fresh. Iced tea helps to prevent chronic illnesses and also helps to treat diabetes. Black iced tea is the best in this regard. Drinking iced tea without sugar helps to maintain glucose levels. It also boosts the immune system. In times of COVID-19, it’s beneficial to have iced tea in a glass pitcher.

Best Glass Pitchers

Qualities that the best pitchers should have are durability, safety, capacity, and smooth pouring. You can find glass pitchers of any type in the market, but the best-rated glass pitchers, which are safe to brew iced tea, are mentioned below. You can buy these online from Amazon or any supermarket. There are majorly three categories of glass pitchers, such as simple, with infuser, and high-end pitchers. Iced tea pitchers, which are highly famous, are:

Basic Iced Tea Glass Pitchers

These are the cheapest iced tea pitchers. They have a moderate quality but can be utilized for daily use. Following are some basic glass pitchers:

Komax Large Water Pitcher

It is a good choice for large parties and gatherings. It’s affordable and has a great capacity for storing 2300ml. Aside from capacity, it has good quality material. It’s not made up of pure glass but it’s made up of synthetic plastic. It can also resist high temperatures without any deformation. It has a unique square-shaped design. It is unbreakable and can be a good choice for long time usage. It can easily be blended with any table setting.

STORI Clear Glass Pitcher

It can store up to 63 ounces of refreshing iced tea, and you can place this pitcher in the refrigerator. It is affordable and presentable, as well. It has good quality material, high durability, and can resist temperature also. You can make tea and then after pouring it in this glass pitcher, you can place it in the freezer to get chilled. You can serve this pitcher in front of your guests because it has a decent touch.

Coffee TM75

People who love iced tea and coffee are going crazy over this product. It’s super good and handy. A very good-looking pitcher at an affordable price.

It has the capability of making beverages too. This quality makes this pitcher super-useful. It has a large capacity and is easy to operate. It is easy to clean. You can buy your own from any superstore. It’s highly recommended as it’s cost-effective.

Iced Tea Pitchers with Infusers

This is the best type of pitcher. In this type of pitcher, you can put some tea leaves in the infuser for a more flavorsome brew. The taste of tea will infuse slowly in the water. This will make your iced tea more beneficial, as the infuser will extract the essence of the product. You can find these types of pitchers easily in the market. Following are the best-rated and recommended pitchers:

Takeya Tea Maker

This is made up of good quality material and is considered best for brewing iced tea. It’s a good product to invest in. It has a comparatively longer lifespan. The usage is simple. If you want to make tea, put your dry ingredients in the infuser and pour your milk or water through it. Place it in the refrigerator for some minutes and then, add some ice cubes and shake it for thirty-seconds.

Primula Beverage System

This pitcher is considered one of the best and the safest iced tea pitchers. You can say that it is an award-winning pitcher. It has two parts: a flavor infuser and a tea infuser. It is BPA-free, the cleaning is really easy and the best part is that there is no odor left after cleaning. It is a multifunctional pitcher. You can make tea as well as other drinks such as detox water in Primula.