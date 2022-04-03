What Liverpool fans said in the final whistle against Watford as Jurgen Klopp proved right

Don’t care about the quality, feel the points. At the start of a crucial fortnight, Liverpool did what was needed to keep Cope home happy and Manchester City, at least for a while, were taken over.

“Liverpool, Liverpool top of the league!” The chants came, followed by the familiar strains of “we won’t go away”, and of course, this season’s favorite, “The Reds ain’t got no money”.

After being 14 points behind City in mid-January – with two games in hand – that Jurgen Klopp’s side were able to move to a Premier League summit clash for the first time in six months was a, if only temporary, moment. The meeting between the two front-runners at the Etihad next Sunday, which could go either way towards determining the destination…