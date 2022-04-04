What merger with HDFC means for HDFC Bank shares?

HDFC Bank has approved merger with HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited. Post-merger HDFC Limited will hold 41% stake in HDFC Bank. This shall enable the bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base. HDFC Bank shares jumped as much as 14.4%, while HDFC Ltd surged 19.6% after the merger announcement.

“We expect HDFC Bank’s margin trajectory to recover gradually over FY23, while the uptick in Retail loan growth and unsecured products will be supportive of fee income. Trend in Retail deposit too remains healthy, with the bank witnessing a sequential improvement in its CASA ratio to 48%,” said brokerage house Motilal Oswal. It has maintained its Buy rating on bank stock with a target price of