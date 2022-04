What name have Alberto Fernandez and Fabiola Yez chosen for their son: El Littoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

The nation’s president and his companions speculated that they would have to decide between the names Augusto and Francisco. See what they decided.

A few days after the birth, what name did Alberto Fernandez and Fabiola Yez choose for their son? The nation’s president and his companions speculated that they would have to decide between the names Augusto and Francisco. See what they decided. The nation’s president and his companions speculated that they would have to decide between the names Augusto and Francisco. See what they decided.