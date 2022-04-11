What pet did Ohio search for the most?

As if you needed some other excuse to celebrate your favorite furry (or crooked) friends. Monday is National Pet Day.

Dogs and cats are probably the most common household pets, but what about the rest of the animal kingdom?

Google Trends followed up with a map and shared with USA TODAY which are the most searched pets by state, excluding cats and dogs. The list includes guinea pigs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, sugar gliders and hamsters.

The answers may surprise you. In Ohio, the most commonly searched pets were chinchillas, while Kentucky sought out guinea pigs. In Indiana, bearded dragon quests reigned supreme.

There was a tendency to search for similar pets in states across the country. In the South, bearded dragons were a hot…