What Phil Foden's Man City Champions League Magic Says About Pep Guardiola's "Overthinking"

What Phil Foden’s Man City Champions League Magic Says About Pep Guardiola’s “Overthinking”

Pep Guardiola addressed the elephant in the room, patted him on the trunk and fed him some peanuts ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid.

A familiar legend about his record-breaking coaching career is his ability to make eyebrow-raising tactical calls for major European matches – an often cited example of the Catalan’s failure to win the Champions League after a second success in three seasons with Barcelona. cited reason. 2011.

“In the Champions League, I always overthink. I always create new strategies and new ideas and tomorrow we will see a new one,” he told reporters full of sarcasm and mischief.

“You have to adapt and adjust. That’s why I like to overthink and make stupid strategies. Tonight I’m going to take a …


Read Full News