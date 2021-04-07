LATEST

What pressure? I’ve always shot in 3 events: Manu Bhaker | More sports News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
What pressure? I've always shot in 3 events: Manu Bhaker | More sports News - Times of India » todayssnews

PUNE: For any athlete, there is nothing bigger than getting an opportunity to participate in the Olympics. Manu bhaker has earned herself three chances to win medals at this year’s Tokyo Games.
The teen sensation has been selected for 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol and 10m air pistol mixed events.
While her selection in the 25m event over Chinki Yadav has become a talking point, Manu feels she has earned her place in three events through sheer hard work and there is no pressure on her to perform.
“I have been shooting in three events at the international level for the past three years. Why would be there any pressure on me,” she asked.
“I sort of knew that I will be selected for three events, but the confirmation from NRAI has only cleared the ambiguity, if any. I think it is a result of my performance in the past three years and I am thankful to the selection committee and NRAI president (Raninder Singh) for showing faith in me.
“Having said that, on the preparation front, it doesn’t change anything as I have always preparing for three events,” Manu, who has won five gold medals Saurav Chaudhary in 10m air pistol mixed event at the World Cup, told TOI.
Manu got the nod ahead of quota-winner Chinki. Without naming anyone, the Youth Olympics gold medallist said: “I have maintained the No. 1 position in 10m and 25m trials. I have been shooting better scores than anyone else. I had to make way for others at the Asian Championships and shoot in MQS so that others can get a chance to shoot for (Olympic) quota,” she said.
The World Cup Finals gold medallist has been putting in almost 12 hours every day to prepare for the Games. “I get up at 6 in the morning and reach the range at 8.30 am. I am home at 3.30 and have my physical sessions followed by my training with the psychologist and then I go to bed by 9.30 pm,” the Haryana girl said.
Manu said other than the physical work, athletes also invest mentally into the Games.
“The Games postponed for a year, but then that was for everybody. I have invested a lot of mental energy into the Olympics. However, a lot changes in a year, performance and personality wise.
“For me, it has been for good. I have grown as a person in the last one year and it is certainly helping me with my performance,” she said.
When asked about her current state of mind, she summed up: “I am nervously excited about going to the Olympics.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
716
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
715
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
713
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
710
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
705
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
692
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
663
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
602
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
574
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
571
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top