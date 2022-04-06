What Putin said about daughters Katerina Tikhonova, Maria Vorontsova

During his presidency, Russia’s Vladimir Putin rarely spoke about his two daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova. However, both may face sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

on Tuesday, wall street journal U.S. officials may announce new sanctions on Russia, including sanctions for their daughters.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the White House press secretary declined to confirm that the US was planning to sanction Putin’s daughters, but said the new sanctions would be “for Russian government officials, their families, and their families.” members of the Bloomberg also reported that the EU was planning to approve Putin’s daughters, citing unnamed sources.

