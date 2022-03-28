What Queer Means Period History Explained as Ariana DeBos Wins First Oscar for A Strange Woman of Color

Ariana DeBos has become the first queer woman to win an Oscar after taking home the Best Supporting Actress award.

DeBose wins award for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg remake story of the west,

She also became the second Latina actress to win an Oscar after Rita Moreno, who won the same award in 1962 for playing a similar role in the original film.

Debos thanked Moreno during his acceptance speech, saying: “I’m so grateful – your Anita paved the way for so many Anitas like me, and I love you.

“Now you see why Anita says ‘I want to live in America’, because even in this tired world we live in, dreams do come true, and that’s a really nice thing to do.”

Referring to his childhood, Debos said: “Imagine this little girl…