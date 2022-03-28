What really happened the day Keith Urban married Nicole Kidman

Getty Images
The invited guests soon started moving inside the chapel. They included Nicole’s adopted children, 13-year-old Isabella and 11-year-old Connor, who had arrived from Tokyo on a private jet.
Hollywood was represented by Naomi Watts, Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Baz Luhrmann. But they were outnumbered by musical folk: Capitol Records label head Mike Dungan, Keith’s lawyer Ansel Davis and his financial advisor Mary Ann McCready all flew from the US, as did Keith’s manager Gary Borman and Anastasia.. .