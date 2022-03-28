What services will be affected? Check here for details

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

The call for a nationwide strike was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on 22 March. After taking stock of preparations in various states, the unions announced a two-day all-India strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies” of the central government.

The statement said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively).

A joint forum of trade unions which include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA,…