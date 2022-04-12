What should you know about the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp will not be able to appeal the sentence of British justice 0:37

(CNN) — Three years after Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the case will be heard this Monday in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.



We tell you what you need to know below.

What happened

Depp and Amber met on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2009, married in 2015, and were embroiled in a contentious split for months with allegations of abuse on both sides.

In 2016, Heard alleged that Depp injured his face after throwing a phone at his home in Los Angeles. Depp denied this and did not accuse him…