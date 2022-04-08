What the elections said a few days before the last presidential election – Liberation

Little music is known. In Lyon, on a Thursday evening, a struggling Valerie Pecracy says she wants “For all elections to lie” […] who have always been wrong”. The day before, in Reims, it was the turn of former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to confirm that “The estimated value of the votes is zero”. “Elections have always been wrong since 1995”, broke down on the sets of France 2 on Tuesday evening by Eric Zemour. On the eve of the first round, each candidate goes there with a condemnation of the study of his opinion. Weird mood swings as we know campaign teams – and journalists – are addicted to colorful curves.

Two days before the first round of the 2022 vintage, observers are watching the curve. The latest Ipsos “rolling” thus gives Emmanuel Macron the lead (26.5%), slightly ahead of Marine Le Pen (23%), followed by Jean-Luc Mélenchon (16.5%), Eric Zemour and Valerie Pecrese (8.5%). ) Huh. ie…