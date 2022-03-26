What the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case could mean for survivors who speak out in media

A court case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will begin in Virginia on April 11. Depp filed $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hurdhis ex-wife, on the ground that he Op-ed about sexual violence In The Washington Post, in which he did not name her, attacked her character. The case will begin just four days before the release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which Depp Was fired because of allegations of domestic abuse,

Depp and Heard have both made serious allegations against each other regarding domestic abuse, and this isn’t the first court case to show how their relationship is playing out in the media. In November 2020, Depp loses defamation suit against The Sun in the United KingdomIn which it was written that he was a “wife beater” …